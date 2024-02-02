Erie County Fair organizers invite community to help create 'Erie County FAIRway' mini golf course

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers need your help designing the "Erie County FAIRway" mini golf course that will debut at the 2024 fair.

"We are inviting organizations, teams of students, and/or clubs to partner with us to create holes that are challenging, family-friendly, and centered around agricultural or fair themes. We are looking for designs that are attractive and have a touch of education included. Teams will be responsible for the concept and complete construction. Adding elements like obstacles, features, and hazards that can be manipulated into different setups in the future would be beneficial," a release says.

If you'd like to participate you can find the application for registration and design submission on the fair's website here.

Organizers say the deadline is March 15 and there are limited spots available.

The Erie County Fair will be held from August 7 to August 18 this year.