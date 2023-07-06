Erie County Fair now accepting nominations for '2023 Ultimate Fairgoer'

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Think you're the greatest fan of the Erie County Fair? Now is your time to shine.

The Erie County Fair is now accepting nominations for those who believe they are the 2023 Ultimate Fairgoer.

The Ultimate Fairgoer competition began in 2005, and essentially honors the one person who "lives and breathes the Erie County Fair all year long."

To submit a nomination, you must include a short essay as to why the candidate, above everyone else, deserves the title of "Ultimate Fairgoer."

Former winning nominations include photos, references,

news clippings, or collateral materials that show why the nominee should win the honor.

The 2023 Ultimate Fairgoer will be officially announced during a ceremony outside of the Erie County Fair's McKinley Gate on opening day, August 9.

You can nominate someone using the forms available here.