Erie County Fair grandstand tickets go on sale Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tickets for the grandstand events at the Erie County Fair go on sale Friday morning at 10:00.

The Buffalo News Grandstand offers a variety of shows:



August 7: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills at 7:30 p.m.

August 8: Ashley McBryde with special guest Caitlyn Smith 7:00 p.m.

August 10: I Love The 90’s featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base & Young MC 7:30 p.m.

August 12: Quinn XCII 7:30 p.m.

August 14: Gabriel Iglesias 7:30 p.m.

August 16: Travis Tritt with Aaron Tippin & Pam Tillis 6:00 p.m.

August 17: Ultimate Night of Destruction 7:30 p.m.

August 18: Demolition Derbies 1:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Attendees can also enjoy performances included with the price of admission:

August 9: Paul Russell 7:30 P.M.

August 11: BlackHawk 7:30 P.M.

August 13: 406 FMX High Air Tour 4:00 P.M. & 8:00 P.M.

August 15: Warrant 7:30 P.M.

Ticketed event purchases also include fair admission. All sales are final, and all events are held regardless of the weather. The 184th Erie County Fair kicks off this year on August 7, and runs through August 18.

