Erie County Fair attendance down slightly, 46% increase in charitable giving in 2023

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Attendance at the 2023 Erie County Fair once again surpassed the one million mark.

Final numbers released Thursday put this year's attendance at 1,125,347 - down less than two percent from 2022. But those who did experience the 'Best 12 Days of Summer' spent more time at the fairgrounds in Hamburg - five to six hours, on average, compared to three to four hours last year, according to Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager.

Visitors also helped put food on the table for Western New Yorkers in need. The fair's opening day food drive collected more than 140,000 pounds of canned goods for FeedMore WNY - a 46 percent increase over last year.

The Erie County Agricultural Society, the non-profit group which sponsors the fair, awarded a record $50,000 in scholarships this year to local high school and college students pursuing degrees in agriculture or who have taken part in fair-related activities.