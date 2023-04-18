Watch Now
Erie County Fair announces three free concerts added to its 2023 lineup

Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 18, 2023
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced Tuesday that three free concerts have been added to its 2023 lineup.

The free concerts are as follows:

  • August 9 — Chubby Checker
  • August 17 — The Guess Who
  • August 18 — The Spinners

Organizers said the three concerts are all included with gate admission to the fair. Gate admission goes on sale on July 1.
The following paid concerts have also been previously announced:

  • August 10 — Fitz and the Tantrums
  • August 13 — Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd
  • August 15 —Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Seaforth

Organizers said tickets for the three paid concerts go on sale June 9.

