Erie County Fair announces lower admission prices, savings opportunities for food and rides

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers have announced that, through strategic budgeting and collaboration with food vendors, Strates Shows, and suppliers, they are lowering admission prices and offering additional savings on food and rides.

“This is not one discount – it is a value strategy. We understand families must make choices. Every dollar matters. We do not take that for granted when people choose to spend part of their summer with us.” - Fair CEO Jessica Underberg

The following admission options have been reduced:



Advance Sale Admission: $15 (fees included), an 11.8 percent savings from 2025.

Regular Admission: $19 (fees included), a 16 percent savings from 2025.

NEW Early Bird Admission: $16 when purchased and redeemed at the gate between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Children 12 and under continue to receive free admission when accompanied by a responsible adult

Parking will continue to be free

Organizers said additional savings opportunities are available on select days, including:



Opening Day

Senior Discount Day

Firefighters Day

Veterans Day

Taste of the Fair

Double the Fun Gate Discount Day

Officials worked with food concessionaires to offer value-priced options throughout the grounds.

“Food is the No. 1 reason guests attend the Fair. We also know that it is one of the biggest expenses for families. That is why we worked with concessionaires to offer different price points so guests can enjoy the Fair’s food tradition in a way that fits their budget.” - Fair CEO Jessica Underberg

The Fair also worked with Strates Shows to create new opportunities for families to save on Midway rides and new ride offers include:



$2 Rides Day on Thursday, August 13, when all Strates Shows Midway rides will be just $2 each

Sunday Matinee Pay-One-Price Wristband on August 16 and August 23, offering unlimited rides from noon to 5 p.m. for just $30.

Will also continue to offer advance-sale weekday Ride-All-Day Wristbands for $35 and the popular 120-credit Fun Card for $50

Organizers said overall, the cost for a family of four at the fair will average 12 percent less.

You can find more information here.