Erie County Fair admission tickets go on sale Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced admission tickets for the fair go on sale Friday on its website.

The 182nd Erie County Fair will be held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

Admission



Adult admission tickets are $13.50 when purchased online (no additional fees)

Kids 12 & under receive free admission every day

Admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15.00 available only with a credit card, cash will not be accepted at the gate

Parking will be free (on lots owned by The Fairgrounds) and there will be attendants to assist in parking

Admission specials

