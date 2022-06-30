Erie County Fair admission tickets go on sale Friday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced admission tickets for the fair go on sale Friday on its website.
The 182nd Erie County Fair will be held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
Admission
- Adult admission tickets are $13.50 when purchased online (no additional fees)
- Kids 12 & under receive free admission every day
- Admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15.00 available only with a credit card, cash will not be accepted at the gate
- Parking will be free (on lots owned by The Fairgrounds) and there will be attendants to assist in parking
Admission specials
- Free admission on Wednesday, August 10th with a donation of 4 or more cans of non-perishable food for Feedmore WNY.
- Firefighters Day will be Friday, August 12th with free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. New this year, firefighters will receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides at the Fair for Firefighters Day.
- Veterans Day will be Sunday, August 14th with free admission for Veterans, Active Military and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. New this year veterans and active military will receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides at the Fair for Veterans Day.