Erie County Fair admission passes on sale Tuesday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Does the winter weather have you dreaming of warmer, sunnier days? You can get a jump on the 'Best 12 Days of Summer' now!
The Erie County Agricultural Society is offering 12-day gate admission passes for the 183rd Erie County Fair starting Tuesday.
Passes cost $60 each and will allow one adult gate admission per day of the fair.
"The 12-day pass is a valuable, money saving tool,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager, “with the purchase of a 12-day pass, it will end up costing less than $6.00 per day to get into the Fair."
You can purchase a 12 Day Pass online here starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.
- Passes are sold online only
- $60 per ticket
- Limit 4 per household
- Please allow up to 15-20 business days for your order to process and ship
- Shipping/processing fees apply
- No refunds
- Passes are limited
The Erie County Fair will run August 9-20 this year.
Kids 12 and under receive free admission to the Fair every day. Fairground parking is also free.