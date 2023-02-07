Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County Fair admission passes on sale Tuesday

ERIE COUNTY FAIR 2.jpg
Strates Carnival Company
ERIE COUNTY FAIR 2.jpg
Posted at 5:07 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 05:07:27-05

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Does the winter weather have you dreaming of warmer, sunnier days? You can get a jump on the 'Best 12 Days of Summer' now!

The Erie County Agricultural Society is offering 12-day gate admission passes for the 183rd Erie County Fair starting Tuesday.

Passes cost $60 each and will allow one adult gate admission per day of the fair.

"The 12-day pass is a valuable, money saving tool,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager, “with the purchase of a 12-day pass, it will end up costing less than $6.00 per day to get into the Fair."

You can purchase a 12 Day Pass online here starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.

  • Passes are sold online only
  • $60 per ticket
  • Limit 4 per household
  • Please allow up to 15-20 business days for your order to process and ship
  • Shipping/processing fees apply
  • No refunds
  • Passes are limited

The Erie County Fair will run August 9-20 this year.

Kids 12 and under receive free admission to the Fair every day. Fairground parking is also free.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up