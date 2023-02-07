Erie County Fair admission passes on sale Tuesday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Does the winter weather have you dreaming of warmer, sunnier days? You can get a jump on the 'Best 12 Days of Summer' now!

The Erie County Agricultural Society is offering 12-day gate admission passes for the 183rd Erie County Fair starting Tuesday.

Passes cost $60 each and will allow one adult gate admission per day of the fair.

"The 12-day pass is a valuable, money saving tool,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO and Fair Manager, “with the purchase of a 12-day pass, it will end up costing less than $6.00 per day to get into the Fair."

You can purchase a 12 Day Pass online here starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.



Passes are sold online only

$60 per ticket

Limit 4 per household

Please allow up to 15-20 business days for your order to process and ship

Shipping/processing fees apply

No refunds

Passes are limited

The Erie County Fair will run August 9-20 this year.

Kids 12 and under receive free admission to the Fair every day. Fairground parking is also free.