BUFFALO, N.Y — Erie County leaders are expanding resources for pistol owners in the county.

The county announced a new satellite office in Depew will open November 18th on George Urban Boulevard.

Erie County Clerk's Office

The county also says starting November 12th anyone looking to submit a new pistol application can do it at the County Clerk's Outreach Center in West Seneca next to the auto bureau in Southgate plaza.

you can see the hours of the three satellite offices in the county on your screen now.