Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declares Sept. 24, 2022 as 'The Goo Goo Dolls Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls will take to the stage at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The show will be the finale of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band's 2022 North American tour.

To celebrate the band, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has declared Saturday (September 24, 2022) as "The Goo Goo Dolls Day."

An official proclamation will be presented to John Rzeznik and Robby Takac prior to Saturday night’s concert.

The Office of the Erie County Executive