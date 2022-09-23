Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declares Sept. 24, 2022 as 'The Goo Goo Dolls Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls will take to the stage at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The show will be the finale of the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band's 2022 North American tour.
To celebrate the band, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has declared Saturday (September 24, 2022) as "The Goo Goo Dolls Day."
An official proclamation will be presented to John Rzeznik and Robby Takac prior to Saturday night’s concert.
“The Goo Goo Dolls are tremendous ambassadors for our community who proudly represent the Buffalo music scene on an international basis. They have always remained proud of being from Western New York and have never forgotten about us despite their worldwide recognition in the recording industry.”
- Poloncarz