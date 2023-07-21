Erie County Executive candidate blames Poloncarz for lack of transparency on asylum seeker situation

On Friday Chrissy Casilio, the republican candidate for Erie County Executive, slammed the current county leader for lack of details in migrants arriving in Western New York.

This comes after the county said more than 400 migrants have recently arrived in Erie County, and are staying in local hotels.

"Mark Poloncarz must be held accountable for his failed leadership, lack of transparency," explained Casilio, who called it a current county crisis.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz asked Casilio why she considered this a crisis.

"It's a crisis because we don't have a plan," said Casilio. "It's a crisis, because we don't have a limit, we don't know costs. There's no transparency. I'm all for legal immigration. I'm not for being left in the dark, and not knowing how our tax dollars are being spent."

However an Erie County representative said the county doesn't manage asylum seekers, because it's a federal process.

"Only the Federal Government can regulate migration," explained an Erie County representative. "We are making every effort to encourage NYC to manage this process responsibly, and to engage local stakeholders and experts like the folks at Jericho Road, Catholic Charities, and Jewish Family Services."

A county representative said the New York City Mayor's Office alerts local, county and state officials when a bus of migrants is departing. Local resettlement agencies such as Jericho Road then helps in the process.

Jericho Road founder Dr. Myron Glick said this is just the beginning of migrants coming to Western New York, but organizations like his will be ready.

"We're committed to doing the very best," said Dr. Glick. "I think buffalo is well suited, and we have a lot of good people who know what they're doing.

Dr. Glick said New York State and New York City pay a company called DocGo to help migrants find housing, and food. DocGo then subcontracts local agencies like Jericho Road to handle case management for migrants.

"I think eventually all of us are paying [in taxes] but what I've seen for the last 27 years is that when we make Buffalo welcoming to refugees and immigrants, the economics make sense," explained Glick. "Economists would say we get this money back many folds from this initial investment."

Dr. Glick said the county has been "very supportive."

"This is not on Mark Poloncarz," said Glick. "I think we're in almost daily contact with the City of New York, and daily contact with the county."

Schwartz was told Poloncarz was out of town on Friday for work, but that he had no comment to Casilio's remarks. Schwartz did get answers from a county representative on the situation.

Schwartz: How many asylum seekers have come to Erie County in the past year?

Erie County Representative: "We have no way of knowing how many Asylum Seekers have passed through Erie County over the past year as Erie County does not manage the asylum process, that is a federal issue. Anecdotally, over the past 20 years or so, there are probably at least a few hundred Asylum Seekers temporarily or permanently residing in Erie County at any given time. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be able to give a more accurate number as they are responsible for immigration. If you are referring specifically to the NYC migrant transport program, Erie County has, as of today, been informed about the transport of 430 migrants to local hotels however we have been told a number of those individuals quickly returned to NYC."

Schwartz: What is the protocol when migrants arrive to Erie County?

Erie County Representative: "Specifically for the program operated by NYC, the NYC Mayor’s Office alerts state, county, and local officials shortly before a bus departs and notifies them about the number of migrants and the hotel they are being transported to. For specifics on NYC and their contractor DocGo’s procedures, you should contact the office of Mayor Eric Adams. Here in Erie County we strongly encouraged NYC and DocGo to enter into subcontracts with qualified local resettlement agencies like Jericho Road who are expertly equipped to deal with this population."

Schwartz: Will there be more bus loads coming to Erie County?

Erie County Representative: "That would be a question for NYC and DocGo. We continue to encourage to NYC to listen to local experts like Jericho Road and take into account their capacity and ability to provide case management."

Casilio said if she were current county executive she would call a state of emergency for a better plan to be made. She also is calling on the county legislature to vote on a resolution that would allow district's to decide if they want asylum seekers there or not.

