LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Como Lake Park in Lancaster is getting some new four-legged inhabitants this summer: goats.

According to Lancaster Police, the Erie County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department has launched a pilot program that uses goats to control invasive plants, like poison ivy, and overgrown brush.

Certain areas of Como Lake Park are now fenced in. Goats will graze there during the day and be lodged inside a trailer at night.

A spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the use of goats serves multiple purposes:

reaches areas that are difficult for county employees to get to

doesn't use chemicals or pollutants

adds fertilizer to the areas being treated

The company that put up the fences and brought the goats doesn't want you going near them though. It's also asked that you keep your dogs leashed while in the park, so they don't get near the goats either.