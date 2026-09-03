Erie County election commissioners say local voting remains secure amid federal voter fraud investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County's elections are safe and secure.

That was the unified message from the Democratic and Republican elections commissioners during a sit-down interview with 7 News.

Ralph Mohr, the Republican commissioner who has been in the position since 1993 and Howard Johnson, who is about to conduct his first general election as the Democratic commissioner, pushed back on the idea that people are voting who aren't actually eligible.

"No one (in my three decades) has cast a ballot who wasn't entitled to cast a ballot," Mohr said.

Federal voter fraud investigation

7 News' Michael Wooten asked Mohr and Johnson about the CNN report that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which is part of ICE, is sending agents into 9 states including New York.

"HSI is launching a 'coordinated criminal voter fraud surge initiative to pursue investigative leads, conduct field interviews, and support timely prosecutorial review,'" according to guidance obtained by CNN.

When asked if he's worried about potential federal interference, Howard said, "I'm not concerned at all."

Mohr followed up with a strong message.

"The Board of Elections is not going to tolerate any type of intimidation of voters, whether it be visual or whether it be actual physical intimidation," Mohr said. "We take that very seriously, and we will take whatever measures that are necessary to make sure anybody who wants to show up at a polling place to cast their ballot is going to be able to do so."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, criticized the federal investigation, calling it an attack that she said will not succeed.

"States like New York are working intensely to protect the right to vote," Hochul said on Tuesday. "No one should be in fear or anticipate that their vote will not count."

What about mail-in ballots?

The federal scrutiny comes as questions also remain about the future of mail-in voting.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order seeking to give the U.S. Postal Service a greater role in verifying who can receive a mail ballot. The order is currently on hold as legal challenges move through the courts.

Tammy Patrick, chief programs officer with the nonpartisan National Association of Election Officials, said the uncertainty is creating another challenge for election administrators preparing for upcoming elections.

“I think election officials are thinking what can they do to lessen the impact of this rule if it were to go into place,” Patrick said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed rhetoric from the White House that mass mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud.

In Erie County, election officials say they are continuing to prepare according to New York state law.

Getting a mail ballot in Erie County

Erie County is one of only two counties in New York with an online portal for requesting an early mail or absentee ballot.

Voters can apply through the Erie County Board of Elections website by selecting the “Early Mail or Absentee Ballot Application” option and filling out an online form.

The deadline to use the online application portal is October 24. That is also the final day to register to vote ahead of the election. In-person early voting begins the same day.

Election Day is November 3.