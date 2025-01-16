Erie County District Attorney warns of scam involving robbery and sextortion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane has issued a warning to residents about a scam involving robbery and sextortion.

The DA's office is investigating several complaints from victims who reported being robbed during an encounter with a person they believed to be an escort.

According to the district attorney's office, when the victim arrives for an arranged “date,” they are robbed by the perpetrators. The DA said other reports involve the victim being forcibly filmed by criminals who threaten to post the explicit video on social media unless a sum of money is paid. The offenders are men and women who appear to be working together to commit these crimes.

The scam has been reported at residences and motels in the Town of Amherst, Town of Hamburg and the Town of Lancaster. The district attorney's office said the victims have reported contacting the offenders through escort service advertisements or online dating apps and there may be additional incidents that have not been reported.

“I am warning residents to not engage in this high-risk behavior because patronizing a prostitute remains a crime in New York State and they could become the victim of this robbery set-up. I believe there are more victims who are not coming forward due to fear or embarrassment. I cannot overstate the importance of cooperation from our community in our effort to combat crime. Our citizens can help law enforcement identify these offenders and save someone from becoming the victim of exploitation. I encourage any victims or witnesses who have information on this crime or suspected human trafficking to contact my office or their local law enforcement agency." - Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane

Anyone with information can call the Erie County District Attorney’s Office at 716-858-2400 or contact their local law enforcement agency.