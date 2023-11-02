Erie County Department of Social Services working to address over 700 EBT skimming cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Social Services announced it is working to address over 700 applications submitted by residents alerting the department of stolen benefits due to EBT skimming.

"This illegal process directly copies card and personal identification number (“PIN”) information from EBT cardholders using a device (skimmers) placed on top of a store's card reading machine. The stolen data is then used to access an individual’s EBT account and spend their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary (TA) cash benefits," a release says.

The department said EBT cardholders should do the following to protect their benefits:



Change their PIN immediately, and remember to change it monthly;

Remember to protect their EBT card and PIN information;

Monitor their EBT account regularly to watch for unauthorized transactions; and

If someone believes their benefits have been stolen, please immediately report the card stolen by calling 888‐328‐6399, visiting www.connectEBT.com or through the connectEBT mobile app.

The department said this is a nationwide issue that has impacted clients across Western New York in recent weeks.

You can click here for more information or call the Social Services information line at 716-858-8000.