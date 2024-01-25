Erie County Department of Health reminds residents to discard recalled applesauce pouches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has issued a reminder to residents to make sure they discard any recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches.

In October 2023 the FDA issued an advisory about applesauce pouches containing high levels of lead.

A recall was issued for the products which include:



WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches — including three packs — Sold nationally and have been available through multiple retailers, including Amazon, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination stores, and other online outlets.

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack — Sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores.

Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches — sold at Weis grocery stores.

On January 23 the FDA issued an update that stated in part:

"FDA has no indication that this issue extends beyond these recalled products and does not have any confirmed reports of illnesses or elevated blood lead level adverse events reported for other cinnamon-containing products or cinnamon.



As of January 22, 2024, FDA has received 90 confirmed complaints/reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. To date, confirmed complainants, or people for whom a complaint or adverse event was submitted and met FDA’s complainant definition, are between zero and 53 years of age and the median age is one year old."

The FDA said as of January 19 the CDC has received reports of 97 confirmed cases, 253 probable cases, and 35 suspected cases for a total of 385 cases from 42 different states.

In November 2023, The Niagara County Department of Health announced it was working with state and federal investigators to investigate high levels of lead in the blood of a Niagara County child who consumed applesauce sold locally.

The ECDOH said Thursday that its Lead Poisoning Prevention Program public health nurses identified four cases in Erie County where applesauce likely contributed to their poisoning.

“These products have a long shelf life, and we want to make sure that parents and caregivers throw these foods away. Check your diaper bags, all the shelves in your kitchen, any supplies you might have given to a childcare provider, babysitter or family member, and make sure that these products are not consumed.” - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

The ECDOH provided the following tips



To properly discard the product, consumers and retailers should carefully open the pouch and empty the content into a trash can before discarding the packaging to prevent others from salvaging recalled product from the trash. Clean up any spills after discarding the product then wash your hands.

Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure. If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you or your child has eaten recalled fruit pouches, or has had any other type of exposure to lead.

You can find more information on the FDA website here.