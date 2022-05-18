Erie County Department of Health clinic on William Street closed due to bomb threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health clinic at 608 William Street will be closed Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

An ECDOH spokesperson said the bomb threat was received Wednesday morning, the building was evacuated and the situation is being investigated. Employees were sent home and the building will remain closed Wednesday.

ECDOH said those seeking COVID-19 testing can call 716-858-2929 for information on the test site in Cheektowaga and an announcement will be made when the building reopens.