Erie County Department of Health changing COVID-19 testing, vaccine schedule at Jesse Nash Health Center

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting Monday, Dec. 12, the Erie County Department of Health will implement a new schedule for its COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Jesse Nash Health Center in Buffalo.

The new schedule will operate as follows:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free COVID-19 testing. Rapid tests and PCR tests

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free COVID-19 vaccines for, ages six months and older. Pfizer and modern vaccines are available, including the new, updated bivalent boosters. Bivalent boosters give protection against the omicron variants. Boosters are available for people aged 5 years and older if it has been at least 2 months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose.



This schedule will be in effect on all days that the Jesse Health Nash Center is open. The center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2 for observed county holidays.

No appointments are needed for testing or for a vaccine. Erie County continues to offer its vax visit service for at-home vaccinations for any Erie County resident aged 6 months or older.

