Erie County debuts Overdose Prevention Task Force

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials confirm police responded to four overdoses early Monday morning on Crystal Avenue and Narcan was administered. They say nobody died at that location but it's another example of the growing problem of opioid use.

On Monday afternoon local health officials introduced the new name and structure of Erie County's Overdose Prevention Task Force.

“Overdose deaths have devastated too many families in our community, and nothing changes without commitment and action,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “The new name of the task force signals their commitment to action and a renewed focus on preventing overdoses and saving lives. I am proud to see how this task force continues to adapt and grow in response to the opioid epidemic.”

"We're still seeing a huge increase of total overdose deaths. A substantial increase among victims that are categorized as black and a substantial increase of victims that are in their 50s, 60s and 70s. Overall, we're seeing a huge increase of overdose deaths that have both fentanyl and cocaine in them. Overdoses among black persons doubled from 2018 to 2021 going from 13 percent to 25 percent," Dr. Burstein said.

According to Dr. Burstein, with feedback from participants, task force workgroups were reorganized under five new sections:



First responders

Education/advocacy/support

Healthcare providers

Harm reduction

Treatment providers

"The name change broadens the scope of our work, extending into prevention and response for people who use cocaine and other stimulants, in addition to opiates," Dr. Burstein said.

The ECDOH provided the following statistics:



Overdose deaths and opioid-related overdose deaths have increased each year since 2019, with 435 total overdoses and 366 opioid-related overdose deaths reported in 2023. 165 overdose deaths and 151 opioid-related overdose deaths have been reported in 2024 through April 30.

There have been substantial increases since 2018 in overdose death victims who are categorized as Black/African American, and among those ages 60 years and older.

Overdoses among Black persons doubled from 2018 (13% of total) to 2021 (25% of total) and continue to increase each year (32% in 2023). Overdoses among persons over age 60 years almost double from 2022 (13%) to 2023 (24%), remain high in 2024 data (21%). Overdoses among persons age 20-29 years remain low after years of decline, decreasing from 24% in 2018 to 8% in 2023.

Majority of people tend to use substances in their own home, and 64% of fatal overdose victims in 2023 died at their home address.

In 2023, the ZIP codes with the highest number of fatal overdose deaths were: Buffalo-East Side (14211); Buffalo-Upper East Side (14215); Buffalo-Grant Ferry (14213); Buffalo-Broadway (14212); Black Rock (14207)

71% of overdose deaths involved cocaine in 2023; compared to 2020 when overdose deaths involving cocaine were 48%.

Scene investigators are noting more fatal cases where drugs are snorted or smoked, as opposed to being injected.

In terms of non-fatal overdoses, they are concentrated in Black Rock (14207) and near Allentown (14201), with more activity in Grant Ferry (14213) after a period of fewer incidents, and West Seneca (14224) emerging as an area of concern.

The ECDOH also provided the following information on the resources available: