Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam

Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident. The scam, which is also known as the "grandparent scam", emotionally manipulates victims in order to scam them of money.

The Lancaster victim, a man in his 50s, received a phone call from someone who claimed to be his child. The caller said that they were arrested after a car crash, and needed money to pay bail. After this initial call, the victim received another call from someone who claimed to be a bail bondsman. This person said they would send someone to receive the bail payment. The scammer obtained around $9200 in cash.

Residents of Erie County have reported being contacted by scammers who claimed to possess a number of identities including:

  • An IRS representative seeking payment for owed taxes
  • A utility provider threatening to cancel service
  • A Social Security Administration official reporting fraudulent activity
  • A bank or other financial institution requesting personal information
  • An online retailer seeking information regarding an unauthorized purchase
  • A sweepstakes representative seeking payment in order to distribute a prize
  • A student loan provider offering reduced payment
  • A computer company asking for personal information in order to resolve a payment
  • An online romantic interest asking for money or gifts

The DA's office said that scammers tend to target the elderly since they are more susceptible to falling for a scam.

District Attorney John Flynn is additionally warning residents to use caution on social media and remember the following tips to avoid becoming the victim of a scam:

  • Do not post your phone number or any personal identification on social media
  • Do not respond if you receive a phone call, text message, letter, e-mail, or request that seems suspicious. Many scammers manipulate caller ID to seem legitimate.
  • Do not follow any instructions from an unknown person that requests information or immediate payment.
  • Do not send money. No legitimate company will request payment via pre-paid gift cards, cryptocurrency, bank wire transfer, or money order/courier.

Victims of grandparent scams or anyone with information on a grandparent scam are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Erie County District Attorney's Office at 716-858-2424.

