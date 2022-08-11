Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident. The scam, which is also known as the "grandparent scam", emotionally manipulates victims in order to scam them of money.

The Lancaster victim, a man in his 50s, received a phone call from someone who claimed to be his child. The caller said that they were arrested after a car crash, and needed money to pay bail. After this initial call, the victim received another call from someone who claimed to be a bail bondsman. This person said they would send someone to receive the bail payment. The scammer obtained around $9200 in cash.

Residents of Erie County have reported being contacted by scammers who claimed to possess a number of identities including:

An IRS representative seeking payment for owed taxes

A utility provider threatening to cancel service

A Social Security Administration official reporting fraudulent activity

A bank or other financial institution requesting personal information

An online retailer seeking information regarding an unauthorized purchase

A sweepstakes representative seeking payment in order to distribute a prize

A student loan provider offering reduced payment

A computer company asking for personal information in order to resolve a payment

An online romantic interest asking for money or gifts

The DA's office said that scammers tend to target the elderly since they are more susceptible to falling for a scam.

District Attorney John Flynn is additionally warning residents to use caution on social media and remember the following tips to avoid becoming the victim of a scam:

Do not post your phone number or any personal identification on social media

Do not respond if you receive a phone call, text message, letter, e-mail, or request that seems suspicious. Many scammers manipulate caller ID to seem legitimate.

Do not follow any instructions from an unknown person that requests information or immediate payment.

Do not send money. No legitimate company will request payment via pre-paid gift cards, cryptocurrency, bank wire transfer, or money order/courier.

Victims of grandparent scams or anyone with information on a grandparent scam are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Erie County District Attorney's Office at 716-858-2424.