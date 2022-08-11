Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident. The scam, which is also known as the "grandparent scam", emotionally manipulates victims in order to scam them of money.
The Lancaster victim, a man in his 50s, received a phone call from someone who claimed to be his child. The caller said that they were arrested after a car crash, and needed money to pay bail. After this initial call, the victim received another call from someone who claimed to be a bail bondsman. This person said they would send someone to receive the bail payment. The scammer obtained around $9200 in cash.
Residents of Erie County have reported being contacted by scammers who claimed to possess a number of identities including:
- An IRS representative seeking payment for owed taxes
- A utility provider threatening to cancel service
- A Social Security Administration official reporting fraudulent activity
- A bank or other financial institution requesting personal information
- An online retailer seeking information regarding an unauthorized purchase
- A sweepstakes representative seeking payment in order to distribute a prize
- A student loan provider offering reduced payment
- A computer company asking for personal information in order to resolve a payment
- An online romantic interest asking for money or gifts
The DA's office said that scammers tend to target the elderly since they are more susceptible to falling for a scam.
District Attorney John Flynn is additionally warning residents to use caution on social media and remember the following tips to avoid becoming the victim of a scam:
- Do not post your phone number or any personal identification on social media
- Do not respond if you receive a phone call, text message, letter, e-mail, or request that seems suspicious. Many scammers manipulate caller ID to seem legitimate.
- Do not follow any instructions from an unknown person that requests information or immediate payment.
- Do not send money. No legitimate company will request payment via pre-paid gift cards, cryptocurrency, bank wire transfer, or money order/courier.
Victims of grandparent scams or anyone with information on a grandparent scam are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Erie County District Attorney's Office at 716-858-2424.