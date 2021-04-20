Erie County DA to reexamine pending criminal possession of marijuana cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced it will reexamine all pending cases that involve criminal possession of marijuana.

The DA says this follows the legalization of adult-use, recreational marijuana in New York State, which allows for the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana for personal use.

"Prosecutors will reevaluate cases based on the weight of marijuana the defendant allegedly possessed at the time of arrest. Criminal charges will be reduced, refiled or dismissed at the defendant’s next scheduled court appearance. The District Attorney’s Office will proactively take this action and will not require the defendant’s defense counsel to file a motion for dismissal," a release says.

Low-level marijuana convictions will be vacated as part of the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act.