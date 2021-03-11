Erie County DA says he was victim of fraudulent unemployment claim, warns public

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is warning the public of fraudulent unemployment claims.

Flynn says he was recently a victim of a scammer who attempted to fraudulently file an unemployment claim using his personal information.

The DA became aware after receiving a notice in the mail regarding a claim for one week of unemployment in early February 2021. Flynn contacted the county and NYS DOL immediately.

“I want the public to know that anyone, even the county’s chief law enforcement official, can become a target of this scam. Since these claims are filed online, it is very difficult to identify and prosecute these criminals. I encourage anyone who has had false information filed in their name to contact the New York State Department of Labor immediately. I also want to commend their office for identifying these fraudulent claims,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The district attorney's office says NYS DOL has identified more than 425,000 fraudulent claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.