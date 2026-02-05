Erie County DA: Drunk driver pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lackawanna man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide after driving while intoxicated and causing a head-on crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle and injured the driver of the other vehicle.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that 28-year-old Joshua L. Wright pleaded guilty to the charge in Erie County Court on Thursday.

According to the DA, on June 5, 2025, Wright was intoxicated and recklessly drove in the wrong direction on Skyway, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. 28-year-old Shabrina Grant of Buffalo was a passenger in Wright's vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright and the driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old woman, were taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for injuries.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He was held without bail pending sentence.