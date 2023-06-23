Erie County DA dismisses case after confrontation over flags in Hamburg led to arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced his office has dismissed the case against a man who was arrested after a confrontation over flags in Hamburg.

The incident occurred earlier this month. Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak told 7 News that before a ceremony was held to raise a Pride flag outside of the town hall, town leaders realized the POW-MIA flag was tattered and needed to be replaced and was taken down. This led to a confrontation with a local veteran who believed the flag was being replaced, which led to an arrest.

Hoak said it was all a misunderstanding. Veteran Russell Jay Deveso said they were upset that the flag was taken down but, "we don't have any problem with the Pride flag, as long as it's displayed properly."

The POW_MIA flag was replaced and put back up when 7 News was at the town hall to speak to Hoak.

DA Flynn released the following statement as part of his announcement that the case was dismissed: