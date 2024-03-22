Watch Now
Erie County DA: Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to death of infant son

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 3:11 PM, Mar 22, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Benjamin Rodriguez of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 20, 2022, police and paramedics responded to a residence on Crestwood Avenue in Buffalo after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive baby. 5-month-old Micah Rodriguez was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The district attorney's office said an investigation determined that Benjamin Rodriguez recklessly caused the death of Micah Rodriguez by violently shaking him which resulted in blunt impact injuries to his head and neck.

Benjamin Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 23 and remains held without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

