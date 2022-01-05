Erie County corrections officer accused of providing dangerous contraband to inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County corrections officer is accused of providing dangerous contraband to an inmate inside the Erie County Correctional Facility.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 48-year-old Jason Stachowski was arraigned in Alden Town Court Wednesday on the following offenses:

One count of promoting prison contraband in the first degree

He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on the additional charges listed below in Buffalo City Court on January 11:

One count of resisting arrest

One count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

One count of disorderly conduct

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was conducted in December after a cell phone, a phone charger and an amount of marijuana were discovered within the Alden facility. Information collected through the investigation led the sheriff's office to corrections officer Stachowski as the individual who smuggled in the contraband.

The sheriff's office said on January 4 deputies located and stopped Stachowski’s vehicle on the 190 near Clinton Street. The district attorney's office said while deputies were attempting to take him into custody he allegedly became aggressive, intentionally resisted arrest by fighting with the deputies and was tased during the incident.

Stachowski was taken into custody and taken to the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment. He is currently suspended without pay and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison and he is due back in court February 1 for a felony hearing.

The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff's office