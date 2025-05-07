Erie County correction officer, inmate and inmate's wife arrested for contraband conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County correction officer and an inmate at Erie County Correctional Facility have both been charged in a contraband conspiracy.

29-year-old Matthew Morano and 31-year-old Luis Bonilla were arrested following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and Jail Management Division. Authorities say that at the time of the alleged crime, Morano was a correction officer at the prison where Bonilla is incarcerated.

Investigators say Morano brought the contraband, believed to be tobacco and K2, to the facility during his scheduled work shifts and provided it to Bonilla on multiple occasions.

According to investigations, Bonilla arranged to have the contraband placed in the mailbox at his home address for Morano to pick up.

Morano has been charged with:



Second Degree Promoting Prison Contraband

Official Misconduct

Sixth Degree Conspiracy

Bonilla has been charged with:

Second Degree Promoting Prison Contraband

Sixth Degree Conspiracy

Ashley Bonilla, the wife of Luis Bonilla, is accused of placing the contraband in the mailbox to be picked up. She has also been charged with Promoting Prison Contraband.