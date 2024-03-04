Erie County Clerk's Office to conduct 'Passports on the Move' events throughout March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Clerk's Office announced it will be conducting “Passports on the Move” outreach events in March at select AAA Travel and Insurance Centers.

The clerk's office said the event is for first-time passport applicants only. They will be held on “Travel Tuesdays” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first event will be held on March 12 at the Amherst/Williamsville office and on March 26 at the KenTon office. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the clerk’s outreach center at (716) 858-8864.

“I am pleased to bring this popular service to residents of Erie County, along with our community partners at AAA of Western and Central New York. Our main objective is to make County government more customer-centered, including offering easily accessible locations for travelers to apply for their U.S. passport.” - Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns

You will be able to apply for a passport card, passport book or both. Payments must be in the form of a check or money order. No cash or credit cards will be accepted.

The clerk's office said a certified copy of your birth certificate and proof of identity such as a current New York State driver’s license or non-driver identification card is required.

You will also be able to take passport photos on-site for $8.95 plus tax for AAA members and $12.95 plus tax for non-members.

According to the clerk's office, current passport holders with less than 6 months of validity remaining are encouraged to follow the instructions on how to renew their passport by mail online here.

You can also find more information here.