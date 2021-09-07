Erie County Board of Elections votes to appeal Federal ruling on Buffalo mayoral ballot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Board of Elections has voted to appeal the Federal Court decision ordering the Board of Elections to add Byron Brown’s name to the General Election ballot.

The decision ordered the Board of Elections to add Brown’s name to the Buffalo Party, Independent line.

Brown lost the Democratic Primary to India Walton in June.

Erie County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Ralph Mohr says if the BOE were to appeal the state ruling, it would look like the impartial board is choosing a side between Walton and Brown. Instead, the board appealed the Federal ruling saying it is impartial because the suit was brought by three Buffalo voters.

The India Walton Campaign is also appealing both the State and Federal rulings.

