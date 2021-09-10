Erie County Board of Elections votes not to certify the General Election ballot yet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Board of Elections voted not to certify the General Election Ballot Thursday.

Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners, Republican Ralph Mohr and Democrat Jeremy Zellner say there are too many moving parts in the courts right now, when it comes to whether or not Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s name will be on the ballot.

Wednesday, an Appellate Court Judge ruled a stay on the State Supreme Court Order directing the Erie County Board of Elections to place Byron Brown’s name on the ballot. Now, the Board of Elections is waiting for the court situation to play out.

The Erie County Board of Elections plans to send at least 170 overseas and military ballots out next Friday.

Officials say the courts are well aware of the timetables that Board of Elections works under, and they’re hopeful action could happen before Thursday night.

