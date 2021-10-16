Watch
Erie County Board of Elections offering extended absentee hours

Scott Olson
<p>Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. </p>
Posted at 8:08 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 08:08:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Board of Elections says it is offering extended absentee hours ahead of the November 2 general election.

The elections board is offering the following extended hours at 134 West Eagle Street in Buffalo in addition to being open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 23, 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26, 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 30, 12 to 6 p.m.

For more information you can call (716) 858-8891.

