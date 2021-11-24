Erie County Board of Elections certifies 2021 general election results

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Board of Elections (BOE) announced Wednesday it has certified the results of the 2021 general election.

According to the BOE, about 237,000 votes were cast between early voting, general election day and mail-in ballots.

There were a few major races in Erie County. In the race for Mayor of Buffalo, after losing the Democratic primary to India Walton, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown received more than 38,000 write-in votes to win a fifth term. In the Erie County Sheriff's race, Republican candidate John Garcia defeated Democratic candidate Kim Beaty. In the Erie County Comptroller's race, Democratic candidate Kevin Hardwick defeated Republican Lynne Dixon.

You can find the full list of election results here. The results were due to be certified by Saturday.

This year, and since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the Board of Elections staff and our inspectors have performed their duties under extremely difficult circumstances and performed with great professionalism. I am grateful for their hard work as we mark the conclusion of yet another election season. - Republican Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr