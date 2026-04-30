Erie County bans businesses from collecting, storing, or selling customers' biometric data

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature has passed the Biometrics Transparency and Privacy Act, which bans businesses from collecting, storing, or selling customers' biometric data.

Its passage makes Erie County the first county in New York State to ban the commercial collection of biometric data.

The legislature voted 7-3 to pass the act, which was sponsored by 1st District Legislator Lawrence J. Dupre. It applies to any commercial establishment operating in a commercial setting within Erie County.

The legislation was proposed after Wegmans confirmed it is using facial recognition technology at what it calls "elevated risk" stores — but it wouldn't specify which locations qualify or what makes them higher risk.

The ban covers:



Face scans

Fingerprints

Iris scans

Voice prints

Genetics

Characteristic movements such as gait or typing patterns

According to the legislature, the law includes targeted exceptions, including:



Government agencies acting within their governmental duties

Financial institutions

Personal device authentication

Social media face detection

Law enforcement acting pursuant to a valid warrant or subpoena

Photographs and video recordings that are not analyzed by identification software and are not shared with third parties

"This law does not ban security cameras. It does not ban loss prevention. The line it draws is between a security camera and a biometric database. A store can record video for security. What it cannot do is run facial recognition software to build a profile of every customer who walks through the door." - 1st District Legislator Lawrence J. Dupre

Below are some further details provided by the legislature:

