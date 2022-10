DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced Monday that the Erie County Auto Bureau office located at 2122 George Urban Boulevard in Depew will temporarily close for renovations on October 5.

According to Kearns, renovations include:

New flooring

Fresh paint

Public restroom

Right-sizing of the office with a more efficient layout

The office is scheduled to reopen before the end of the year.

You can find a full list of other auto bureau offices in the county here.