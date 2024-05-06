Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew set to reopen on May 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced the Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew will reopen on May 13 after it was closed for renovations.

Located at 2122 George Urban Boulevard, the hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Customers will be able to:



Apply for driver’s permits and vehicle licenses that include commercial, motorcycle, 19A, REAL ID and Enhanced Driver’s Licenses or non-Driver IDs

Turn in license plates

Complete many other Department of Motor Vehicle transactions

The clerk's office said it is one of six locations it operates in the county.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Walk-in service is available, but appointments take priority.

You can find more information online here or by calling the Clerk’s Outreach Center at 716-858-8864.