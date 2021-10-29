Erie County Auto Bureau doors dedicated to disability advocate Dan Porter

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Danny's Doors," the newest addition to the Erie County auto bureau in West Seneca and the town of Tonawanda, were dedicated to lifelong disability advocate Dan Porter.

Danny, who suffered from disabilities himself, worked tirelessly despite his condition to improve accesibility and includsion for those with special needs in Western New York. He passed away last summer.

"These doors are meant to represent Danny and everything he's done to fight for equality in our community," said Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns, who organized the event and worked with Danny for a number of years.

The doors are automatic, and wheelchair accessible - two of the main things Danny made a point to advocate for over his life.

"Often he felt left out because he couldn’t enter a building or get through a door with his wheelchair," said Susan Christie, his mother.

You can find a commemorative plaque above each set of doors at each location, to honor the life and legacy of Dan Porter.