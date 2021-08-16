Erie County approaching CDC's "High Risk of Community Transmission" level

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Monday that the county's COVID-19 rate of spread is growing and could pass a CDC threshold this week.

Latest new COVID-19 case report from @ECDOH for yesterday. Based on the recent trendline, and if we continue on that trend, we expect Erie County to enter the CDC's "high risk of community transmission" category during this work week. https://t.co/paH7ZMd7CG — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 16, 2021

The CDC's highest level to determine the spread of COVID-19 is called "high risk of community transmission." That's when the 7-day average of new cases surpasses 100 for every 100,000 residents. According to the Erie County Department of Health, Erie County is at 95 cases per 100,000. Which according to the CDC is a "substantial risk for community spread."

If the county does reach the mark, according to a spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health, there are no immediate plans to implement any restrictions or mandates county wide. But, the department continues to urge people to wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

"Reaching the “high” risk indicators for COVID-19 of 100+ cases per 100,000 residents over the past days shows widespread community transmission, and underscores the need for everyone to take personal, preventive measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially masks in public spaces and vaccination," said ECDOH spokesperson Kara Kane.

The last time Erie County was in this "high risk of community transmission" was on May 12th, 2021.

As of August 13th, 11 people have died from the virus in Erie County this month. Also as of the 13th, there were 78 people hospitalized county wide for COVID-19, 17 of which are on intensive care unit beds.

According to the Erie County, 66% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.