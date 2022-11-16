Erie County announces services making adjustments due to winter storm, county offices to be closed Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced some services are making adjustments due to the expected winter storm and county offices will be closed on Friday.
Below you can find those adjustments:
- Health services at the clinic at 608 William St. will be cancelled for Friday include TB services, Family Planning, Sexual Health and Immunization. Any individuals with scheduled appointments will be contacted and advised of the closing and will be rescheduled for a later date.
- Any in-person interviews or visits in a County Social Services office for Friday will be rescheduled by caseworkers for a future date or conducted via telephone. Remote interviews scheduled to take place over the phone will continue as scheduled. Social Services program call centers will be open regular hours on Friday 8:30AM to 4:00PM
- Important Social Services contact numbers if assistance is necessary:
- SNAP – (716) 858-7239
- HEAP – (716) 858-7644
- Medicaid – (716) 858-6244
- Day Care – (716) 858-8953
- Child Support –1-888-208-4485
- Adult Protective Services – (716) 858-6877
- Child Welfare Division – (716) 858-1665
- People in need of any assistance not listed above can Dial 211 for referral to the correct programs.
- County Offices will be closed on Friday November 18th. Essential employees must still report to work. Non-essential personnel who are approved to work from home are required to work from home on Friday. Non-essential personnel who cannot work from home will have an emergency closure day.
- Code Blue Shelters will be open for people in need of emergency shelter; Dial 211 anytime of day or night for assistance.