Erie County announces new “Level-Up” program with the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County announced a new "Level-Up" program with the Buffalo Bills which is designed to ensure an even playing field for any business hoping to get involved with the new stadium.

This program brought dozens of minority-owned business owners to One Bills Drive Wednesday.

Level-Up could help the organization make good on a promise tucked inside the new stadium's "community benefits agreement."

This agreement states that the Bills will collaborate with minority-owned businesses to diversify the project's workforce.

7 News' Lia Lando spoke with some interested business owners today about what an opportunity like this could mean.

Golden Cup Coffee is already sold at numerous locations including, Wegmans, Tops and ECMC. Co-owner, Larry Stitts, says he wants to bring his product to the new stadium and believes the Level-Up program will help him open the door.

"It's an educational process of educating people on how to get to the next level," said Stitts.

Level-Up founder and Erie County Legislature Chair, April Baskin, announced the partnership with the Buffalo Bills.

She says the program will help ensure minority-owned business owners have the opportunity to bring their products and services to the Orchard Park stadium.

"The first thing we are going to do is make sure you understand how to get county, city and state certified. The second thing is we want to get you matched with some banks that are partnering up with the Level-Up program so you can get that capital to really scale your business up," said Baskin. "The next thing is we want you to practice what it is to have a corporate contract before you try to bid on a stadium bid package. Then, the final pillar is SUNY Erie. If you want to learn more about bookkeeping, about getting an attorney, about how to bid on government contracts."

Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, says, "This is really the driver of what the community benefits agreement will be about."

Raccuia says this will make all the difference for businesses hoping to grow. "Just to be able to give companies the exposure of working with the Bills that's going to give companies the ability to compete, grow and really thrive in our community," he explained.

Jamal Shepard and his wife own Datz Dat Construction. They plan to work with Level-up and hopefully land a job at the stadium. They said they want to provide the spraying or fireproofing of the new stadium.

"We're looking forward to what we can do to help out the Bills," said Camille Shepard.