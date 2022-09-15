Erie County announces free car seat checks starting Sept. 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday a series of free car seat checks during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The week runs from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to offer free car seat checks and educate parents on the proper installation of car seats. Technicians will also educate on the importance of selecting the proper car seat for children.

"Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration," Sheriff Garcia said. "Approximately 46% of car seats are misused, so this is a perfect time to stop by one of our inspection sites to have your child's car seat checked."

Deputies will also be present to help determine if your children are in the correct seats according to their ages and sizes. They will also explain the importance

of registering car seats with their manufacturers so they can be notified of potential recalls.

Car seat checks will be carried out at the following locations:



Sept. 18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sheriff's Grand Island Substation, 1865 Whitehaven Road

Sept. 19, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sheriff's Clarence Substation, 2 Town Place

Sept. 20, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sheriff's Alden Substation, 3311 Wende Road

Sept. 21, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sheriff's Elma Substation, 1600 Bowen Road

Sept. 22, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sheriff's Colden Substation, 8812 State Road

Sept. 23, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sheriff's North Collins Substation, 10569 Gowanda State Road

Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Springville Fire Department, 405 West Main Street



For more information on car seat types, seat recommendations, and safety tips, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.