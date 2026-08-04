Erie County and PBA reach contract agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has reached an agreement with the Erie County Sheriff's Police Benevolent Association Unit on a new contract.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the new contract was overwhelmingly approved by the PBA membership in an 85-15 vote Saturday.

"It has been a hallmark of my administration to have strong contractual agreements in place with all the units working for Erie County, agreements that are fair and reasonable to the men and women who labor for our community and are also the same for county taxpayers. Since taking office, we have held contract negotiations with all our bargaining units at some point and have not left the table without a tentative agreement in place for unit leaders to present to their members,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said. “This agreement with the Sheriff’s PBA continues that pattern and is the result of good negotiations that are respectful and cognizant of both the PBA unit’s needs and the fiscal realities facing Erie County. I thank Commissioner of Labor Relations Kola Jesutowo Adenji and his team, along with Sheriff John Garcia and the Sheriff’s PBA team, for their hard work in completing this agreement."

The contract includes changes to shift differential pay and line-up pay procedures, payroll processing from a one-week to two-week cycle and bereavement leave, with employees allowed time off for up to four consecutive days from and including the date of the death without loss of pay.

The annual pay raises that were also agreed on start January 1, 2027:

January 1, 2027 - 4%

January 1, 2028 - 3.25%

January 1, 2029 - 3%

January 1, 2030 - 3%

January 1, 2031 - 3%