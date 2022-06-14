Erie County accepting applications for Cultural Capital Grant Program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)- — Erie County announced Tuesday it is now accepting applications for the $25 million Erie County Capital Grant Program.

This program is designed to aid cultural organizations in tackling capital projects that they would not be able to perform otherwise.

An informational Webex will be held on June 22 at 5:30 p.m. for interested organizations to learn more.

The Erie County Capital Projects Committee says it will consider all applications.

The Cultural Capital Funding application and registration for the Webex meeting can be found at:

www.erie.gov/culturalcapitalgrantprogram [erie.gov]

