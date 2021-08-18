Erie Community College South Campus on lockdown amid off-campus incident

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie Community College South Campus is on lockdown Wednesday morning following an off-campus incident involving two ECC South students.

College officials say that one of the students was threatened by another student Tuesday night, and police in Orchard Park and Hamburg are working to locate the students involved.

Officials say students on campus need to follow lockdown procedures and no one will be permitted to enter campus until the lockdown is lifted.

If you see anything suspicious you're asked to contact Campus Public Safety at (716) 851-1633.