Erie Co. Exec. Mark Poloncarz announces funds to rebuild county holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced in his State of the County Address Thursday, new plans to rebuild the county's holding center.

In his address, Poloncarz announced that he directed the Division of Budget and Management as well as the Department of Public Works to allocate $2.5 million dollars for "site acquisition, engineering, and architectural work to plan and build a new, modern Holding Center."

A new holding center, Poloncarz stated, would require less staffing and protect the safety of deputies and inmates.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia released a statement following Poloncarz's address:

We have a facility that was built prior to World War II. How we housed incarcerated individuals then is far different from how we house them in 2023.



I promised to deliver 21st-century professional law enforcement to the citizens of Erie County. A new facility that eliminates duplication of services and, above all, ensures the safety of our incarcerated individuals and our incredibly talented staff.



I recognize there are significant costs associated with this endeavor. However, we anticipate immediate savings will be gleaned from the elimination of waste, duplication of services, and mitigation of liability. To say that the constant repair efforts and retrofitting of our facilities results in diminished returns is a gross understatement. We project taxpayers will recoup this cost within ten years. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia

In his address, Poloncarz mentioned that the new holding center would lead to "long-term savings for Erie County taxpayers."