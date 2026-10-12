ERIE COUNTY (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says there's almost no risk to the community after a confirmed diphtheria case.

Health officials said the case is related to recent travel, and the individual is expected to recover.

There may have been potential exposure at the West Seneca School District, and students, staff and families are instructed to watch for symptoms.

Only 10 diphtheria cases have been reported over the past two decades in the United States.

Watch: Erie Co. Department of Health monitoring potential diphtheria exposure in West Seneca