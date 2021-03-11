Erie Co. DA indicts former North Tonawanda Girl Scouts leader for sexually abusing two child victims

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Thursday that a former Girl Scouts leader from North Tonawanda has been indicted and was virtually arraigned on charges of sexually abusing two child victims.

32-year-old Marty Walton was arraigned on the following charges



One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Walton who was previously a scout leader for the Girl Scouts of Western New York, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two child victims in Amherst in March and May of 2020.

Walton, who also has charges pending in Niagara County, is scheduled to return to virtual court on March 17th.

If Walton is convicted on all charges, he faces a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of life in prison.