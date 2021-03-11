Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie Co. DA indicts former North Tonawanda Girl Scouts leader for sexually abusing two child victims

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:31:49-05

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Thursday that a former Girl Scouts leader from North Tonawanda has been indicted and was virtually arraigned on charges of sexually abusing two child victims.

32-year-old Marty Walton was arraigned on the following charges

  • One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felony)
  • One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)
  • Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)
  • Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Walton who was previously a scout leader for the Girl Scouts of Western New York, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two child victims in Amherst in March and May of 2020.

Walton, who also has charges pending in Niagara County, is scheduled to return to virtual court on March 17th.

If Walton is convicted on all charges, he faces a minimum of 25 years to a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources