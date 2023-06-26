Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES looking to hire for summer school positions

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES is working around the clock to hire summer school teachers and related service providers.

An assistant superintendent of Erie 2 BOCES, Michelle Spasiano, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they’ve started searching for teachers since February and March.

Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES says they have 93 percent of all teaching positions filled.

Their strategy to make this happen included recruiting teachers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to also create a more diverse workforce.

But of course they don’t plan to turn away those who will still apply.

“We’re pretty pleased to say after a tremendous amount of work by all,” Spasiano says. “I think we have enough teachers to provide the services and that we’re not turning kids away.”

Erie 2 BOCES serves Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties while collaborating with other BOCES programs all throughout the area.

The Director of Alternative and Special Education at Erie 2 BOCES, Dr. Jennifer Clark-Saboda, says finding certified special education teachers is crucial.

“When the students have substantial regression they need to be in summer school to get the academics and behavioral support that they need,” says Dr. Clark-Saboda.

There are still other non-teaching positions that need to be filled.

“We still need some support staff and some related service providers and ONM meaning laborers and cleaners,” says Laurie LiPuma, Executive Director of HR at Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES.

Click here to apply.