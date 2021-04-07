Watch
Eric Church 'The Gather Again Tour' coming to KeyBank Center in September

Steve Luciano/AP
Eric Church performs the national anthem with Jazmine Sullivan before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Eric Church
Posted at 10:31 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 10:31:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eric Church has announced a full arena tour for "The Gather Again Tour" will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The tour is set to make a stop at KeyBank Center on September 25, 2021.

"All local health guidelines in place at the time of the show will be enforced," a release says.

Church is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee.

The tour will adopt an in-the-round set up with the stage at the center of each arena floor, officials say this is to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets to the U.S. dates of the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time here.

