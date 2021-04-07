Eric Church 'The Gather Again Tour' coming to KeyBank Center in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eric Church has announced a full arena tour for "The Gather Again Tour" will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The tour is set to make a stop at KeyBank Center on September 25, 2021.

"All local health guidelines in place at the time of the show will be enforced," a release says.

Church is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee.

The tour will adopt an in-the-round set up with the stage at the center of each arena floor, officials say this is to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets to the U.S. dates of the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time here.