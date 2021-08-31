Equipment stolen from construction site in South Wales, ECSO asking for public assistance

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help after equipment was stolen from a construction site in South Wales.

According to ECSO, a 2016 Kubota R-630 frontend loader was stolen from the Dollar General store construction site on Olean Road in South Wales on August 21. ECSO received information that the loader was possibly seen on Underhill and Mills roads in West Falls, Aurora, Colden, and South Wales around 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO at (716) 858-2903.

A generic stock photo of the loader was provided by ECSO.