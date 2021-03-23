Equipment, narcotics and keys for two ambulances stolen from Town of Cuba Ambulance Department

TOWN OF CUBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cuba Police Department is looking for your help.

Police say between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday an unknown person(s) damaged a door to the Town of Cuba Ambulance Department and entered the office area.

Several locked storage containers were damaged and entered. Two advanced life support bags with approximately $2500 worth of equipment, narcotics and keys for two ambulances were allegedly stolen.

"We are asking for anyone with any information about this crime to contact our office at 585-968-1666 or by email at tips@cubapd.org. This is a volunteer ambulance company and these items are vital to providing adequate care for those in times of emergency in our community," a release says.